Samsung’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Galaxy Tab S8+ 256GB hits $879 (Save $101)

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Wi-Fi 256GB Android Tablet for $879 shipped. Normally fetching $980, you’re looking at one of the first discounts on the elevated storage capacity model as well as a new all-time low at Amazon of $101 off. Those who can get away with half the storage can also find the 128GB model for $829, down from $900. Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S8+ arrives as its latest flagship tablet experience that’s centered around a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen. Everything is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip with at least 128GB of storage and 1TB microSD card support. Throw in the S Pen support, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and all-day battery life to complete the package. Get a better idea of what to expect in our first impressions coverage and then head below for more.

With over $100 in savings across the lineup, a good use of your savings would be the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Keyboard Cover. Currently on sale as well, this add-on is down to $100 from its usual $160 going rate in order to mark one of the best prices yet. Improved typing experience in tow, this keyboard cover also folds closed when not in use to protect your tablet on top of improving your productivity.

Though if you’d just prefer going with the entry-level offering in the lineup, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 is also still on sale. Dropping to an all-time low at Amazon as well, you’d more regularly pay $700 before the discount down to $602. Aside from dropping down to a smaller 11-inch display, you’re looking at much of the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 experience.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ features:

Meet Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+, a premium tablet that helps you get more done on the go. Whether you’re working, catching up on your favorite series on your commute or chilling with your favorite game, get it all done smoothly and quickly no matter where you are with superfast Wi-Fi 6E.* Prepare to be blown away by a large, 12.4″ display that gives you more out of every moment with an sAMOLED screen that delivers brilliant clarity and ultra-smooth views, even in broad daylight.

