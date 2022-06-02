Greenworks Gold Box: 19-inch Cordless Mower hits all-time low at $210 ($70 off), more from $42

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 35% off a selection of Greenworks electric outdoor yard tools to get your property in tip-top shape for the summer. One notable deal here is the Greenworks 19-inch Brushless Cordless Lawn Mower at $209.99 shipped. Regularly $280, this is $70 or 25% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Alongside the included pair of 4.0Ah batteries and the dual port charger (can also be used to charge other USB gear), it features a 19-inch steel cutting deck with a brushless motor and a single lever 7-position height adjustment mechanism. It also provides a 2-in-1 design that “allows you to mulch and side discharge glass clippings.” Head below for the rest of today’s Greenworks Gold Box sale.

Greenworks Gold Box sale:

After you have browsed through the rest of the Greenworks Gold Box event for additional deals starting from $42 shipped, check out our Green deals and smart home hubs. They are great resources for saving some serious cash on environmentally-friendly outdoor tools and ways to make your living space more intelligent this summer including this offer on the Google Nest Mini smart speaker. Now seeing its first notable price drop of the year, you can score this one for $30 shipped, down from the regular $49 price tag. Get a closer look in yesterday’s coverage.

Greenworks 19-inch Cordless Lawn Mower features:

CORDLESS LAWN MOWER – Get more done, faster, with Greenworks electric lawn mowers. This 40V push lawn mower provides the power you need with up to 35 minutes of run-time on fully charged 5.0Ah battery (varies based on grass condition and operator technique)

DURABLE 19” STEEL DECK – The 19” steel deck allows you to handle large areas of grass quickly and easily. Brushless motor provides more torque, quiet operation, and a longer life.

VERSATILE – Single lever 7-position height adjustment for the best cut in all environments. The 2-in-1 design allows you to mulch and side discharge glass clippings.

MAINTENANCE FREE – This walk behind lawn mower is virtually maintenance free, with no gas, no oil, and no emissions. Push button start, quiet operation, and delivers gas-like performance.

