Hisense’s 65-inch QLED 4K Android TV supports 120Hz refresh rate at new low of $850

Amazon is currently offering the Hisense ULED 65-inch U8G QLED Series 4K Android Smart TV for $849.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,000, this 15% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this smart TV since its launch last year. With this TV, you’ll see a 120Hz refresh rate alongside HDMI 2.1, Dolby Atmos, and a game mode specifically designed for the latest consoles and gaming rigs. HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support will make for a better movie-watching experience with local dimming zones for better contrast and colors. The Android software that runs the TV will give you access to your favorite streaming apps alongside Assistant integration. You can check out our announcement coverage for more information.

If you want to save some cash but retain smart TV functionality and the 4K resolution, you can check out the TCL 55-inch 4K QLED Roku Smart TV for $448. Coming with support for Dolby Vision, you’ll still get good HDR performance out of this QLED TV with better brightness and wider colors. Unlike the Hisense option above, you will have your smart TV experience powered by Roku instead of Android TV. You will still have access to your favorite streaming apps so you won’t have to use a dongle. There are four HDMI inputs with one having eARC for audio pass-through. You can even use Alexa and Assistant to control the TV with just your voice.

You can also get the 55-inch version of the Hisense model above for just $600 if you want to keep the same feature set but need a smaller TV. Want to add some accent lighting to your entertainment center? Check out Govee’s DreamView T1 Wi-Fi Smart TV RGBIC LED Backlight with Camera for $68. The camera monitors your TV and sets the lights to match the colors on screen.

Hisense ULED 65-inch U8G QLED Series 4K Android TV features:

Let’s start with a quick round up. This is the best all-round TV. Hands down. Movies, gaming, sports… it’ll handle anything you can throw at it and look great doing it (try not to actually throw stuff, it’s just a figure of speech). No surprise when it’s got 4K resolution, Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision HDR, 120Hz native panel, Full Array Local Dimming Zones, anti-glare panel and powerful 1,500 nit peak brightness. What does all that mean? It’s like gazing at the sun melting into the Mediterranean Sea from Ibiza’s coolest bars. But sitting on your couch. At home. Then for gaming, we added Variable Refresh rate, Auto Low Latency Mode and FreeSync Premium to make the most of the latest generation gaming platforms.

