Govee’s DreamView T1 RGBIC LED backlight with camera falls to $68 at Amazon (Reg. $90)

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its DreamView T1 Wi-Fi Smart TV RGBIC LED Backlight with Camera for $67.99 shipped. Down from $90, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we last saw back in October at Amazon. This kit features an RGBIC LED strip that’s designed to go on all four sides of TVs ranging from 55- to 65-inches. There’s an included 1080p intelligent camera that looks at what’s on your screen and mimics it in your home theater’s backlighting. This can add an immersive effect to movie or TV watching and give your setup a high-end look without breaking the bank. Of course, you can also set it to be a fixed color and the built-in Wi-Fi connectivity allows you to control the strip through a smartphone app or with voice controls on Alexa or Assistant. Keep reading for more.

Of course, opting for a lighting kit that doesn’t have Wi-Fi connectivity or the built-in camera to save some serious cash. This LED kit is designed to mount to your TV and be powered by any USB port. It comes in at $19 on Amazon and it can even be used with monitors, desk setups, and more.

However, another option for your home theater is opting for a projector instead of a TV. Sure, you won’t necessarily have a place to mount bias lighting, but in the end, it can still deliver a solid experience all around. For instance, right now we have the latest Hisense 4K UST Laser projector on sale for $2,500, which is a $950 price drop from its normal going rate.

Govee Wi-Fi Smart TV RGBIC LED Backlight with Camera features:

Our 1080p intelligent camera captures the color onscreen and automatically applies to your Govee TV backlights. Higher resolution with more accurate color recognition. Manage your LED lights for TV with simple voice commands, via Alexa and Google Assistant, or with the Govee Home app. Enjoy access to more colors and features like Timer, Video, DIY and Music mode, helping you create the ambiance you need.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!