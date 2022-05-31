Hisense QLED 55-inch 120Hz Android 4K Smart TV with HDMI 2.1 hits Amazon low at $600

Amazon is now offering the Hisense ULED Premium 55U8G QLED Series 55-inch Android 4K Smart TV for $599.95 shipped. This one released about a year ago at over $1,000 and more typically carries a $750 regular price tag these days. You’re looking at $150 in savings today, a price match at Best Buy, and a new Amazon all-time low. This model delivers a 120Hz refresh rate alongside HDMI 2.1, Dolby Atmos, and a special gaming mode to support PS5, Xbox Series X, and other gaming rigs as well as fast action movies and sports. HDR10+, Google Assistant voice command support, full array local dimming, a pair of USB ports, and direct access to your streaming services via the Android ecosystem round out the feature list here. More details below.

A notable lower-cost alternative comes by way of the more entry-level Hisense ULED Premium 55U7G QLED Series 55-inch Android 4K Smart TV. This sells for $100 less right now on Amazon while delivering the same size 4K panel to your game or living room alongside 120Hz and HDMI 2.1 for less.

Just remember, we are still tracking some solid offers on 2022 models from Samsung, Sony, and LG if you’re looking for the latest and greatest. With up to $1,000 in savings and some of the latest tech in home entertainment in place, these sales are among the very first times you can land the new 2022 models with solid price drops:

Hisense 55U8G QLED Android 4K Smart TV features:

4K ULED: Like 4K great, but better. The 55U8G has our exclusive ULED technologies. They boost color, contrast, brightness, motion we could go on. It’s the TV your old TV wants to be. Standby consumption- <0.5W

Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut: See over one billion shades. Quantum Dot produces purer, richer, more brilliant and accurate colors than a regular LED TV. We could get into how it works. But it’s a lot easier to say it makes every day look like the 4th of July.

Ultra Motion and 120Hz Native refresh rate: Ultra Motion removes the digital ‘noise’ that can affect moving objects. Whether it’s a bird, a plane or the man of steel, everything you see is exceptionally clear. Blurred lines Not on this TV, the 120Hz native refresh rate means smoother gaming with pictures that keep up with your play.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!