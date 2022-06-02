Invest in a smart reusable Rocketbook that delivers years of note taking at $17 (Reg. 25+)

Woot is offering the Rocketbook Core Smart Reusable Notebook (lined or dot-grid) for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $34 directly from Rocketbook, this is up to 50% off, about $8 under the current $25 price tag on Amazon, and the best we can find. Rocketbooks are one of the best investments out there when it comes to a notebook. They provide a traditional doodling and note taking experience but with the ability to wipe the pages clean after sending all of your content to your favorite cloud service (Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email, and more) using the iOS or Android app. They also ship with a Pilot Frixion Pen and a microfiber cloth. Head below for more Rocketbook deals.

Over on this Woot landing page, you’ll also find some accessories as well as as its reusable index cards – great for board games, studying, and leaving quick notes for family members, among other things – and a notebook bundle with deals starting from $13 Prime shipped.

Or forget the smart Rocketbooks entirely and go big. We are tracking new Amazon all-time lows on Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8 13-inch devices right now with prices starting from $1,300 shipped and savings of up to $300. Alongside the 13-inch touchscreen and Windows 11, they also work great with Surface Slim Pen 2 for digital drawing and note taking. You can get all of the details and a full breakdown of the savings in our previous deal coverage from earlier this week right here. You can also get additional information over in our announcement coverage as well.

Rocketbook Core notebook features:

The Rocketbook Core notebook provides a classic pen and paper experience, yet is built for the digital age. Although it feels like a traditional notebook, the Core is endlessly reusable and connected to all of your favorite cloud services. When you write using any pen from the Pilot Frixion line, your writing sticks to Core pages like regular paper. But add a drop of water… and the notebook erases like magic.



