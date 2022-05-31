Pick up Microsoft’s latest Surface Pro 8 models with new lows starting at $1,300 (Save $300)

Amazon is currently offering two models of Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8 13-inch devices at new low prices. The i7/16GB/256GB model is going for $1,299.99 shipped, which is down $300 from its list price and a return to the all-time low we’ve tracked, and the i7/16GB/1TB model is down to $1,899.99 shipped, which is a $300 price drop as well and a new all-time low we’ve seen for this model. Powered by Intel’s 11th Gen processor, you’ll have plenty of power inside the Surface Pro 8 for multi-tasking and doing just about anything. The device has a built-in kickstand that will allow it to be used more like a laptop, or you could close the stand and detach the keyboard for use as a tablet with the 13-inch touchscreen. They will come running Windows 11, Microsoft’s new flagship operating system, and will have support for Thunderbolt 4 over the two USB-C ports alongside Wi-Fi 6 for fast wireless internet on supported networks. You can learn more about the Surface 8 Pro by checking out our announcement coverage.

With this $300 in savings you’re getting with either model, you can grab some accessories for the Surface Pro 8 such as the Microsoft Surface Pro Signature Keyboard for $130. This keyboard attaches to the device magnetically and even features a dedicated storage area for the Surface Slim Pen 2, which can be picked up for $123. This pen will allow you to draw and take notes on the Surface Pro 8 as if it were just paper with 4,096 points of pressure sensitivity and can be charged wirelessly by magnetically attaching to the device. While the keyboard mentioned above does have an integrated trackpad, you may want to pick up a separate mouse and Microsoft has you covered with its Arc Mouse at $60. The battery can last up to 6 months and can be snapped into a flat position which makes it easier to store and travel with.

Instead of going with the Arc Mouse, you can pick up a Logitech MX Master 3S at $89 which is seeing its first sale since being released.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 features:

Unlock more possibilities than ever with the Pro designed for a Pro like you. The first consumer laptop-to-tablet PC based on the Intel® Evo™ platform and designed to light up the best of Windows 11, Surface Pro 8 combines the power of a laptop with the flexibility of a tablet, and every angle in between, with the iconic Kickstand and detachable Keyboard with built-in Slim Pen storage and charging. Do great things with a larger 13” touchscreen, faster connections with Thunderbolt™ 4 ports, and extra speed when you need it.

