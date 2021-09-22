Microsoft unveils new Surface Pro 8 with 120Hz display, floating hinge Surface Studio, more

Today, Microsoft is taking to the stage to unveil its latest round of hardware. Taking center stage is the new Surface Pro 8, which arrives with a bevy of flagship features including a 120Hz display, Thunderbolt connectivity, and more. That’s alongside a new Surface Go 3, Laptop Studio, and more. You can get all of the details down below.

Microsoft showcases new Surface Pro 8

Of all the new releases from Microsoft, its Surface Pro 8 has to be not only the most eagerly-awaited but also the most exciting of the debuts. Centered around a 13-inch PixelSense Flow screen that has been upgraded with a 120Hz refresh rate and smaller bezels, the new machine shares a similar design to its predecessor, the Surface Pro 7. That same convertible form-factor is making an appearance yet again for the flagship debut, delivering a familiar kickstand around the back and a companion keyboard cover that snaps onto the front.

Windows 11 will be rolling out a new Dynamic Refresh Rate feature this fall, and the Surface Pro 8 will be ready to take advantage of the more adaptive display tech. Everything this time around is powered by an 11th Generation Intel processor which pairs with replaceable SSDs for upgrading down the line.





I/O is also receiving a refresh this time around, as the Surface Pro 8 now packs a pair of Thunderbolt ports, ditching USB-A entirely in the move. Shipping is slated for early next month with a $1,099.99 price tag.

There’s also a refreshed Slim Pen 2, which arrives to upgrade the overall experience with precision input – offering an improved digital art setup. It also magnetically rests in the magnetic keyboard cover for charging. It comes powered by a new custom Microsoft G6 chip which delivers haptics to help mimic the sensation of a more traditional writing experience. You’ll pay $129.99 when it ships next month.

Today also sees the Surface Go 3 hit the scene from Microsoft, which arrives with a 10-inch display. The most notable upgrade here is a new Intel processor, which delivers 60% faster performance than its predecessor. Alongside running Windows 11, you’ll also be able to take advantage of Windows Hello facial recognition. Pricing here starts at $399.99.

Microsoft unveils new Surface Studio, too

There’s also an entirely new addition to the Microsoft lineup, with the Surface Studio arriving with the most unique design we’ve seen from the brand. In what is clearly drawing inspiration from Apple’s Magic Keyboard design, the new form-factor allows you to convert from a traditional laptop to a more ergonomic studio orientation.

Everything is centered around a 14.4-inch PixelSense Display that supports up to 120Hz refresh rates and Dolby Vision. The included pen stows away in the base, and there’s a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports, an AI-backed 1080p camera. Pricing is set at $1,599.99.

Microsoft wrapped up its event by showing the second iteration of its unique folding Android smartphone, the Surface Duo 2. You can get all of the details on the new handset over in our coverage at 9to5Google, though as a quick recap there’s the same form-factor as before, though with a Snapdragon 888 SoC and new 8.3-inch curved displays. Alongside Stylus support, there’s also a 90Hz refresh rate and more.

Everything is slated to ship come October 5, and pre-orders are expected to go live later today.

