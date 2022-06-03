New Amazon low hits Ninja’s Foodi 5-in-1 Air Fryer Grill at $130 shipped (Reg. $210+)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Air Fryer Indoor Grill for $129.99 shipped. Originally $230, it regularly goes for $210 these days and is now $80 off for a new Amazon all-time low in new condition. This model delivers up to 500-degree temperatures in an indoor grill form-factor that can also roast, bake, dehydrate, and air fry. It comes with a 6-quart cooking pot as well as at the 4-quart crisper basket and the 10- by 10-inch grilling grates to leave those char-grilled marks and flavors on your meals all year round. Everything is dishwasher-safe as well. More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find an indoor grill that also features air frying action that can keep up with today’s lead deal for less, especially from a trustworthy brand. However, you could opt for the Amazon renewed Ninja Foodi LG450 5-in-1 model that is currently selling for $90 shipped. This one deliver s a similar experience for less and also includes the built-in meat thermometer you won’t get on the AG301 Foodi above.

Speaking of Ninja, we also saw a new Amazon all-time low land on its CREAMi Ice Cream Maker just in time for homemade frozen summer treats. The regular $229 machine is now marked down to $149 for $80 in savings. You can get a closer look at what this model is capable of in this morning’s coverage right here and be sure to swing by our home goods deal hub for additional offers on cooking gear and items for around the house.

Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Air Fryer Indoor Grill features:

THE ORIGINAL NINJA FOODI GRILL: The grill that sears, sizzles, and air fry crisps. Indoor grill and air fryer.

CYCLONIC GRILLING TECHNOLOGY: Uses 500°F cyclonic air to perfectly cook or char grill your food to your desired doneness on the grill grate for delicious, char-grilled marks and flavors.

OUTDOOR GRILLING POWER ON YOUR COUNTERTOP: With the BTU cooking power of an outdoor grill, it brings outdoor grill flavors conveniently to your countertop any day of the year.

FORGET ABOUT DEFROSTING: Transform foods from frozen to perfectly char grilled in under 25 minutes.

UP TO 75% LESS FAT: Air fry crisp with up to 75% less fat than deep frying (tested against hand-cut, deep-fried French fries), using the included 4-qt crisper basket.

