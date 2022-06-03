Apple’s 80s summer blockbuster weekend movie sale is packed with classics at $10 or less

The weekend has arrived and Apple is discounting a selection of films to get you ready for movie night. This time around, Apple is shining the spotlight on the 1980s with a collection of flicks that dominated the box office all summer long. With a variety of classics marked down to $10 or less, you’ll be able to expand your digital library with all of the decade’s most notable flicks, all of which will become a permanent part of your digital collection. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple heads into weekend with new $10 movie sale

With the latest season of Stranger Things putting the 80s on everyone’s mind, Apple is now heading into the weekend by launching a sale highlighting all of the decade’s summer blockbusters. Down to $10 or less, everything typically fetching anywhere from $15 to $20 and delivers the best prices of the year.

Earlier in the week, we also saw Apple discount a selection of other movies on iTunes. With the Jurassic Park franchise standing above the rest, there’s also the weekly $1 HD rental that’s still up for grabs as well as some other titles all at $10 or less.

