ASUS’ ZenBeam Latte L1 portable projector has built-in 3-hour battery at low of $352

Amazon is offering the ASUS ZenBeam Latte L1 Portable 720p Wi-Fi Smart Projector for $351.99 shipped. Normally $440, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Designed to output up to 300 lumens at a native 720p resolution, you can project up to a 40-inch screen just 1 meter from the wall and a 120-inch image from 3.2 meters. You’ll find HDMI, USB, and wireless mirroring options for input and there’s a built-in 6,000mAh battery to deliver up to three hours of video playback per charge. On top of that, it has built-in 10W Bluetooth Harman Kardon speakers so you can listen to tunes or watch a movie without needing anything else. Learn more in our announcement coverage. Keep reading for more.

Given how much you’re saving, tossing a few extra bucks into this 14-foot projector screen is a great way to finalize your outdoor movie watching setup. It collapses down into an ultra-compact form-factor and expands when you inflate it, making it great for traveling. Plus, it has such a large projection area that you can easily watch your favorite movies anywhere. Coming in at $100, it’s a great addition to your movie watching setup, so be sure to give it a look.

Don’t forget that right now you can pick up the ROCKPALS 300W Power Station for $220, which is a $50 discount from its normal going rate. This power station can easily run your projector for much longer than three hours and it even allows you to run a portable refrigerator, laptop, tablet, and much more.

ASUS ZenBeam Latte L1 Portable Mini Projector features:

  • Up to 300 LED lumens output and 720p native resolution 
  • Short-throw lens projects a 40” image from a distance of 1 meter and up to a 120” image at 3.2 meters 
  • Connectivity features include wireless mirroring for mobile devices, HDMI, USB Type-A and earphone output jack

