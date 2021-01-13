Despite CES 2021 winding down, there are still a handful of new products being announced today. Both ASUS and LG are bringing a handful of projectors to market this year and are detailing what to expect from the latest releases. Headlining is the new ASUS ZenBeam Latte, which you guessed it, is about the size of a cup of coffee. The increasingly competitive portable projector market is highlighted by compact designs and low prices, something ASUS is trying to find a place in. LG will be bringing a more traditional offering to home theaters this year with its own batch of notable features, including automatic fps reduction to match select content types. Head below for full details on both.

ASUS gets into the portable projector game with new Latte

You may well think of my projectors on the market as big and bulky contraptions. But in recent years, headlined by brands like Anker and others, smaller footprints and portable designs have come center stage. ASUS is looking to get into that market with its first ultra-portable model, cutely named the Latte.

As you might guess, it won’t be as powerful as your standard (and bulkier) home theater projector. But, there’s still quite a bit to like here. The Latte will be able to put out images up to 120-inches in size backed by a “300-LED-lumen” bulb. One concern right off the bat is the internal battery, which is rated for 3-hours of playback time on a full charge. That number goes to 12-hours if it’s just audio only.

A Harman Kardon 10-watt speaker is included and connects via Bluetooth® to accompany projection visuals with incredible audio. The speaker can also serve as a portable Bluetooth speaker that delivers up to 12 hours of audio, and the projector features three audio modes — Movie, Music and Gaming. ZenBeam Latte L1 is designed for relaxing at home and enjoying a great movie or excellent music — just like enjoying a latte.

The ASUS Latte is slated to arrive in the second quarter of 2021. Pricing has yet to be announced at this time.

LG brings its own home theater projector to CES

Unlike the more portable ASUS announcement above, LG’s own CineBeam projector features the type of standard design we’ve come to expect over the years. With crisp corners and a sleek build, this projector delivers full 4K capabilities, 2,700 ANSI lumens of brightness, and LG’s “Adaptive Picture Pro” functionality, which it says will automatically match the level of ambient lighting in your space.

Of course, there are all the usual bells whistles here, with nearly every modern day spec accounted for. That includes HDMI 2.1 support along with HDR10, 4K, and the option of showing films at 24fps to match the original cinema viewing experience.

The new LG CineBeam will start selling on the 18th of this month for $2,999.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!