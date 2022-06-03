Latest ROCKPALS 300W Power Station takes you off-grid for $220 ($50 off), more from $70

From now through next week, Woot is offering up to 50% off a range of ROCKPALS camping gear and off-grid power stations. You can land its latest model ROCKPALS Freeman Portable Power Station for $219.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. We have only tracked one other notable price drop on this regularly $270 model since it hit Amazon back in February. Today’s deal is $50 off, within $5 of the all-time low, and the best price we can find. This 280.8Wh portable power station delivers the ability to charge eight devices at once via the 60W USB-C PD input, a 110V pure sine wave AC outlet, a pair of DC outputs, a quick charge USB-A port, and more (it also supports solar charging with additional add-on gear). The Freeman takes 1 hour to recharge the battery to 50% off leaving you with enough power to light up your camp site, charge your smartphone multiple times, and more. Additional details and ROCKPALS deals below.

Today’s ROCKPALS Woot sale also features some more powerful battery stations from $318 as well as the solar panel add-ons for a truly off-grid experience. From there, Woot is dishing up deals on the brand’s pop up tent and portable refrigerator cooler with pricing starting from $70. Browse through the lot of it right here.

While we are talking camping gear, Amazon launched a sizable Coleman event with big-time price drops across the brand’s outdoor gear and accessories. Pricing starts from $9.50 Prime shipped and includes everything from coolers and outdoor stoves to sleeping bags, fold-out camping tables, flashlights, and other adventure gear. Everything is organized for you right here and swing by our Green deals hub for more electric powered discounts.

ROCKPALS Freeman 300W Portable Power Station features:

With a capacity of 280.8Wh/78000mAh, ROCKPALS 300W Portable Power Station provides enough power to run essential devices for hours, such as cell phones, computers, tablets, depending on the actual output. Allows you to go camping, driving, hiking, etc. freely and at ease. It can also provide you with power during emergencies such as power outages. A convenient and reliable power solution for you. FREEMAN 300 solar generator can charge 8 devices at the same time, fully meeting your various outdoor needs. The generator includes 1 pure sine wave AC outlet, 1 Car Outlet, 2 DC Outputs, 1x USB-A QC Port, 2x USB-A Ports, 1x USB-C Port for your choice.

