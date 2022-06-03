Beats Studio Buds in new Moon Gray style fall to best price yet of $115 (Reg. $150)

Today only, Amazon offers the Beats Studio Buds in the new Moon Gray style for $114.95 shipped. Normally fetching $150, this is only the second discount on the new style since launching earlier in the year and a new all-time low. While we have seen other colors go for less in the past, this is the best in over a month across the board. The Beats Studio Buds arrived last summer and still stand as some of the brand’s latest workout companions before being refreshed in 2022 with new designs.

The true wireless form-factor makes these ideal for tagging along on workouts as well as your typical daily wear, with active noise cancellation joining the feature set on top of a transparency mode. Other notable inclusions like Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water-resistance complete the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

If you’re still smitten with the exercise focus on the featured pair of earbuds but would also like to save some extra cash, the Beats Flex Earbuds are certainly worth a look instead. Right now, you’ll pay $70 at Amazon with these workout companions delivering a corded design that yields up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge, sweat-resistance, and a more affordable fitness experience.

Over on the Samsung side of things, this morning also saw a pair of the brand’s latest ANC earbuds go up for sale. With a pair of new all-time lows courtesy of Amazon in tow, the flagship Galaxy Buds Pro lead the way with an $80 discount to $120. That’s alongside the even more affordable Galaxy Buds 2 at $95, down from $150.

More on the Beats Studio Buds:

True wireless noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds are made for music. Designed with a custom acoustic platform, Beats Studio Buds are engineered to deliver powerful, balanced sound in a compact, in-ear form factor. The result immersive sound that pulls the emotion of the music from the studio to your ears to keep you inspired. These earphones feature two listening modes, Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode, to give you total control of your sound.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!