Char-Griller’s Outlaw charcoal grill cooks 38 burgers at a time for $169 (Reg. $260)

Amazon is offering the Char-Griller Outlaw Charcoal Grill for $169 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $260 and today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked in over a year. Designed to deliver a premium charcoal grilling experience, you’ll find a heavy-duty steel construction with a powder coated finish. The massive 950-square inch cooking surface can fit 38 burgers, and is comprised of both a 725-square main cooking area and 225-square warming rack. You’ll find cast iron cooking grates, an adjustable fire grate, bottom storage shelf, and a wooden handle that stays cool even when grilling. On top of that, there are dual dampers and a thermometer so you can control the heat levels.

Put your savings toward this official grill cover from Char-Griller so you can keep your new cooker protected from the elements if it stays outside. For just $30, it’s made specifically to fit your new grill and protect it from rain, snow, and the sun.

Don’t forget that the Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Air Fryer Grill is currently down to a new Amazon low at $130 shipped. Normally $210 or more, this is a fantastic time to pick up this unique air fryer and grill combo to use inside when weather doesn’t permit to use your new charcoal grill. After that, swing by our home goods guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your kitchen and cooking setup this summer.

Char Griller Outlaw Charcoal Grill features:

PREMIUM CHARCOAL GRILL – Barrel style Charcoal BBQ Grill & Smoker with heavy-duty steel construction and powder coating finish, perfect for high heat grilling and low and slow smoking

XXL COOKING AREA – Massive 950 square inch total cooking area fits 38 burgers: 725 square inch primary cooking area with a 225 square inch warming rack

BARBECUE GRILL FEATURES – Cast Iron Cooking Grates, Adjustable Fire Grate, Bottom Storage Shelf, Warming Rack, Stay Cool Wooden Handle, Wheels, and Front & Side Shelves with Barbecue Grill Tool Storage Hooks

EASY TO USE & CLEAN – Control the heat levels with ease using the dual dampers and Thermometer, and quickly clean up using the Easy Dump Ash Pan

DIMENSIONS – 29”L x 49”W x 50”H, 114 lbs (pairs with the Char-Griller 3737 Charcoal Grill Cover and Char-Griller E82424 Smoker Side Fire Box, both sold separately)

