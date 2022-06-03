Add the eufy 2K Wired Video Doorbell to your smart home at new low price of $95 (Save 37%)

EufyHome (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 2K Wired Video Doorbell with Wireless Chime for $94.99 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped. Normally going for $150, this 37% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. This video doorbell will stream its view in 2K with the ability for this stream to be viewed by either a smartphone or an Alexa-enabled device with a screen. There is two-way audio for communicating with whoever is at your door so you don’t have to get up to answer alongside motion alerts with AI person detection. The wireless chime can ring eight different fun and holiday-themed tones. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash but retain similar features, you can go with the Kasa Smart Video Doorbell with Wireless Chime for $52 with the on-page coupon clipped. With this video doorbell, you’ll get a similar 2K video stream that is viewable through the Kasa Smart app and has the same Alexa and Assistant functionality to play the video on enabled devices with screens. One benefit this doorbell has is the local recording option to a microSD card. There is also motion and person detection to complement all the other features integrated into this doorbell. You can learn more about this doorbell by checking out our launch coverage.

Be sure to check out our smart home hub for all the latest deals on lights, locks, cameras, and more. Speaking of Kasa, you can save 20% on its 16.4-foot Smart Wi-Fi LED Light Strip at $20. You will have access to control these lights using the same Kasa Smart app as the video doorbell uses.

eufy 2k Wired Video Doorbell features:

A Crystal-Clear 2K Image: High Definition 2560 x 1920 resolution, combined with our advanced HDR and Distortion Correction, ensures video is recorded in 2x the quality.

No Hidden Costs: Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufy Security products are one-time purchases that combine security with convenience.

The Alerts Which Matter: With AI technology and our sophisticated algorithm, the camera intelligently detects body shape and face pattern. Ensuring you are only alerted when a human, and not a stray cat, is at the door.

