Light up your office with the TP-Link Kasa 16.4-foot Smart LED Light Strip at 2022 low of $20

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi 16.4-foot LED Light Strip for $19.99 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon for this pricing. Normally going for $25, this 20% discount marks a return to the all-time low and is the new 2022 low price we’ve seen for these lights. Coming with support for Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to control these lights with Alexa, Assistant, and SmartThings to change colors, brightness, set timers, and more. Alongside the smart assistant controls, you’ll be able to use the Kasa Smart app to further increase customization, though it should be noted that, unlike some light strip options, there is no individual light control so you’ll have to choose the color for the entire strip. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash you could go with the Govee Bluetooth 50-foot LED Light Strip for $12 with the on-page coupon clipped. Unlike the Kasa option above, there won’t be support for any smart assistant control over these lights but the built-in Bluetooth support will give you control with the Kasa Home app. Within this app, you’ll be able to have full control over the colors, brightness, and even scenes that are premade. One feature these lights have over the Kasa option is the ability to “dance” to music using the integrated microphone in the light’s hub. This is a great way to increase the vibe of any party.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for all the latest deals on lights, locks, cameras, and more. Right now you can pick up the Anker RoboVac 35C robotic vacuum for $130 today only. This is one of the best prices we can find for this vacuum and can even be controlled with Alexa.

Paint your home in endless colors with Kasa Smart multicolor light strip. Transform your home into the ultimate entertainment destination with LED strip light features 16 million colors with high brightness & saturation to suit every mood and scene, and take control of your light strip with just your voice or Kasa App.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!