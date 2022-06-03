HP’s Pavilion RX 5500 gaming desktop hits new low at $550, RTX 3060 Ti PC now $200 off

Amazon is offering the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop Ryzen 3/8GB/512GB/RX 5500 for $549.99 shipped. Down from $700, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While this desktop won’t play the latest AAA titles at ultra settings, it’ll be a great starter PC for just getting your setup going. The Ryzen 3 processor is plenty for playing at 1080p medium settings and the RX 5500 GPU has 4GB of GDDR5 memory to take the heavy-lifting off the CPU when it comes to gaming. On top of that, there’s 8GB of RAM, which can be expanded if needed, and a 512GB NVMe SSD for storage. Plus, you’ll find four USB-A and one USB-C ports and it ships with Windows 11 pre-installed. Keep reading for more.

You could also instead opt for the SkytechBlaze 3.0 Gaming PC Desktop Ryzen 5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Ti that’s on sale for $1,399.99 at Amazon right now. Normally $1,600 or more, today’s deal also delivers at least $200 in savings to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While the desktop above is great for just getting started in PC gaming, this computer is more geared toward someone who wants to play the latest AAA games at ultra settings, as well as push 144FPS in many titles. The RTX 3060 Ti also brings ray tracing into the mix, and the Ryzen 5 5600X packs six cores and 12 threads of processing power.

Don’t forget that right now the LG UltraGear 34-inch curved 1440p 144Hz monitor is on sale for $267 off, which drops it down to $973. On top of that, we have several other gaming displays on sale from $157, making now a great time to further upgrade your desk setup. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for additional ways to save on peripherals, components, and more.

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop features:

This potent PC keeps up with you and the games of tomorrow thanks to its powerful intervals, support for a second display, customizable LED lighting, seamless expansion, and easy upgrades. Whether you are playing the latest games, designing the next skyscraper, or crunching scientific data, the AMD Ryzen 5300G desktop processor can handle it all, setting the bar for gamers and artists alike. Your favorite game titles look incredible and will run at their highest-fidelity thanks to the power-efficiency AMD Radeon RX 5500 graphics card with 4 GB GDDR5 dedicated memory.

