HyperX’s Pulsefire FPS Pro gaming mouse with a Pixart 16,000 DPI sensor reaches new low at $23

Amazon is offering the HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro Gaming Mouse for $22.99 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Normally going for $45, this 49% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this gaming mouse. This price is also matched at Best Buy. Coming equipped with the Pixart 3389 sensor capable of up to 16,000 DPI, the FPS Pro is designed to be responsive and to not get in your way. There are a total of six programmable buttons that can be customized in the HyperX NGENUITY software. The RGB lighting that comes with this mouse is also controlled in the HyperX software and can indicate which DPI level is selected. The braided cable is also designed to not get caught or stuck on objects around your desk. Overall, this is a fairly basic gaming mouse with a few extra buttons. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the Logitech G300s Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse for $15. This mouse has a few more buttons than the HyperX option above with a total of nine that can also be customized in software with up to three different onboard profiles. The RGB lighting is also present here for indicating which profile is selected. The symmetric shape of this mouse allows it to be ambidextrous for left- and right-handed people to use. This is the mouse I use on a daily basis and it has yet to steer me wrong and is comfortable in the hand.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for all the latest deals on hardware and peripherals like these mice options above. Right now you can pick up the ASTRO A20 Wireless Gen 2 gaming headset for Xbox and PlayStation for $100, a return to the all-time low price.

HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro Gaming Mouse features:

HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro is designed for gamers to provide an ergonomically comfortable gaming mouse with high performance Pixel 3389 sensor to give you up to 16, 000 DPI for accuracy and precision. Features cool LED RGB light with over 16 million colors to choose from so you can have your mouse match with your gaming style by using the HyperX NGenuity that is included. There are 6 programmable buttons that you can customize to your needs. It features the Omron switches to provide crisp, tactile feedback so you’ll know that your clicks have been registered. Extra-large skates that gives the Pulsefire FPS Pro a solid base for smooth, controlled gliding that allows you to both track and flick with ease.

