ASTRO’s A20 Wireless Gen 2 gaming headset returns to all-time low at $100 (Save 17%), more

Amazon is currently offering deals on a selection of ASTRO gaming headsets at up to 17% off. Headlining these deals is the ASTRO Gaming A20 Wireless Gen 2 PlayStation and Xbox Headsets for $99.99 shipped. Normally going for $120, this 17% discount marks a return to the all-time low we’ve tracked for these headsets. Both versions of the A20 Wireless Gen 2 are on sale with the White/Blue colorway being for PlayStation 4, 5, PC, and Mac and the White/Green colorway being for Xbox Series X|S, One, PC, and Mac. The A20 Wireless Gen 2 comes with a 15 meter wireless range with it using a 2.4GHz wireless signal and a USB transmitter that allows it to be cross-platform. The battery within the headset can last you up to 15 hours of playing and is recharged over the built-in USB-C port. The integrated microphone boom can be muted by flipping it up and out of the way when not in use with the headset balancing voice chat and game audio on the device. Check out our announcement coverage for more information and keep reading for more ASTRO deals.

