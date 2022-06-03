Anker’s RoboVac 35C Robotic Vac drops to $130 for today only, plus more up to $120 off

Justin Kahn -
Home GoodswootAnker
$120 off From $130

Today only, Woot is offering the Anker eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 35C Robotic Vacuum for $129.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly as much as $250 or more, this is essentially the same price you would pay for a refurbished model on Amazon (although you will find it for $115 there right now), and the best we can find. While it might not be the latest and greatest, it will also save you hundreds over some of the newer high-tech models out there (some of which are on sale below). Even still, it delivers an autonomous cleaning experience with light smartphone-control, auto-return charging, and even voice command action via your Alexa gear. It provides up to 100 minutes of cleaning time as well as 1500Pa suction power in a relatively affordable package with today’s deal. Head below for additional RoboVac deals. 

More Anker RoboVac and mop deals:

Then go check out this morning’s Gold Box offer on the handy Tineco iFLOOR3 wet/dry cordless vacuum before you dive into Amazon’s latest iRobot offers. If you’re looking to step it up a notch with a high-tech smart solution, iRobot’s lineup of robotic cleaners is easily among the best choices out there. We are currently tracking up to $300 off a range of its robotic vacuums with deals starting from $180 shipped and you can browse through everything in our previous roundup

Anker eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 35C features:

  • Convenient Cleaning: The EufyHome app, and Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant voice control-services let you accomplish your vacuuming needs with zero effort from you.
  • Worry-Free Cleaning: Set Boundary Strips and the slim 2.85” body—upgraded to 1500Pa* suction—only cleans the areas you want.
  • BoostIQ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed—so you get the best clean in the shortest amount of time.
  • A Quiet Clean: Vacuums for up to 100 minutes** of constant, powerful suction that’s no louder than a microwave.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

woot

Anker

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Latest ROCKPALS 300W Power Station takes you off-grid f...
Save 20% on the Kasa 16.4-foot Smart LED Light Strip
Sun Joe’s 16-inch 12A tiller/cultivator is great ...
9to5Toys Daily: June 3, 2022 – Apple Watch SE from $1...
Finally ditch your thick wallet for this slim front poc...
New Amazon low hits Ninja’s Foodi 5-in-1 Air Frye...
Apple’s 80s summer blockbuster weekend movie sale is ...
SmileDirectClub Teeth Whitening Kits hit Amazon 2022 lo...
Load more...
Show More Comments