Amazon launches huge Coleman camp sale: 50-qt Xtreme cooler 2022 low $30, more from $9.50

Amazon is readying you for outdoor adventures and camping trips with host of notable price drops from $9.50 on Coleman gear, from coolers and sleeping bags to stoves and flashlights. One notable offer here is the Coleman 50-quart Xtreme Cooler for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $50 and currently on sale for $45 at Walmart, this is 40% off the going rate, a new Amazon 2022 low and just in-time for your summer get-togethers. Alongside the 5-quart capacity (up to 84 cans), it features a 5-day temperature retention treatment beneath its insulated lid that also doubles as a seat with a 250-pound capacity. From there, you’ll find “effortless rolling over any terrain” with its bottom-mounted wheels as well as a telescoping handle to pull it with. Head below for more Coleman outdoor deals.

Amazon Coleman outdoor sale:

The Amazon Coleman deals certainly don’t stop there. You’ll want to head over to this page to find plenty of offers to support your upcoming adventures including folding camp chairs, tents, sleeping bags, air mattresses, grills, and accessories. The deals start from $9.50 and everything is waiting right here.

Coleman 50-quart Xtreme Cooler features:

Xtreme Technology; Insulated lid and extra wall insulation keep ice up to 5 days in temperatures as high as 90°F

High capacity: Holds up to 84 cans

Heavy-duty wheels: Effortless rolling over any terrain

Have-a-seat lid: Closed lid supports up to 250 pounds

Cup holders: Molded into the lid to keep drinks close and prevent spilling

