SEGA just unveiled a brand new Mega Drive 2 mini console set for release later this year

A new SEGA mini console has just been unveiled known as the Mega Drive 2. Set for launch later this year and seemingly coming out of nowhere, it looks like the powers that be over at SEGA have decided the mini console trend isn’t quite over with just yet. While the complete Mega Drive 2 game list is still yet to be unveiled we do have a decent idea of the library, including a series of rarely re-released classics, the only question is whether or not it will make it stateside. Head below for a closer look at the new Mega Drive 2 SEGA mini console.

New Mega Drive 2 SEGA mini console

Today’s announcement of the new SEGA mini console comes by way of a Japanese broadcast showcase taking place over on the SEGA YouTube channel. More details are sure to be on the way for the upcoming miniature Mega Drive 2, but it does sound as though it will boast a 50 game catalogue, combining both Mega Drive and SEGA CD games, in a tiny little package about the size (or smaller) than the controller itself. It is essentially a tiny little version of the Mega Drive with the CD add-on in miniature size.

Some of the titles we did get a quick look at for the new SEGA mini console include SEGA CD game Silpheed as well as Shining Force CD, Mansion of Hidden Souls, and the much expected Sonic CD. Reports also suggest the colorful adventure platformer Popful Mail will also be included in all of its SEGA CD glory alongside a series of 16-bit titles that may or may not have appeared on the original Mega Drive Mini.

The first Mega Drive Mini launched back in 2019 with 42 pre-loaded games with a pair of bundled controllers. This new Mega Drive 2 SEGA mini console will be launching in Japan on October 27, 2022 at roughly $75. There is still no word of it coming to the west just yet, but here’s to hoping it does.

We will keep an eye out for any details on a North American launch of the new SEGA mini console, but at this point it appears SEGA is only talking about the Japanese release. However, considering how popular these tiny playable and highly collectible consoles are over here, it’s hard to imagine it won’t make it across the pond.

