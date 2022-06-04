Sonos Roam portable AirPlay 2 speaker sees rare discount to $143 (Reg. $179), more

Following the ongoing certified refurbished sale, Adorama is now offering the Sonos Roam Portable Smart Speaker for $143.20 shipped. Normally fetching $179, this is a new all-time low at 20% off while marking one of the first overall discounts in new condition period. Delivering many of the usual Sonos perks in the brand’s most compact and portable offering yet, the Roam speaker arrives with a battery-powered and IP67 waterproof design that can serenade you for 10 hours at a time. Its small footprint can still dish out rich sound complete with Trueplay for adjusting playback to your space. There’s also both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to access its onboard Alexa and Google integration. You can dive into our hands-on review for a better idea of what to expect, as well. Head below for more.

Also on sale courtesy of Adorama, the Sonos Move Portable Smart Speaker is also seeing a rare discount down to $319. Typically fetching $399, this is the first notable discount of the year at $80 off while marking the lowest price in nearly a year. Stepping up the sound quality from the Roam detailed above, the Sonos Move arrives with much of the same portable design and smart features. Battery life also steps up to 11 hours of playtime per change to go alongside its AirPlay 2 support and more. Go check out our hands-on review for a closer look.

If you’re looking for more home theater-ready in the Sonos ecosystem, the brand launched an in-house refurbished sale earlier on in the week that is still live. Including its flagship Arc/SL Soundbars from $679 to go alongside satellite speakers and more from $139.

