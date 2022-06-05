Ensure your washing machine is operating at its peak with ACTIVE’s cleaner tablets at $12, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Two Day Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering deals on ACTIVE Washing Machine Cleaner and Detergent at up to 32% off. The first part of today’s deal is the ACTIVE Washing Machine Cleaner Descaler 24-pack for $11.96 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Normally going for $15, this 20% discount marks a return to the lowest price we’ve seen for this cleaner. Perfect for essentially any washing machine, including High Efficiency models, these eco-friendly tablets break down in the water and will work to clear away grime and scale. Alongside the descaler, these tablets will also help to eliminate orders that may have built up over time. After the cleaning is done, you can use a towel to wipe away any leftover residue on the drum. Keep reading for the over part of today’s deal.

Alongside this washing machine cleaner, you can also pick up the ACTIVE Wear Laundry Detergent and Soak for $16.96. Normally going for $25, this 32% discount marks a new 2022 low and is one of the lowest prices of the past year. Formulated to fight sweat from clothes, the natural plant-based enzymes will fight to remove odors and sweat stains from clothing. This powder detergent will be perfect for any type of activewear where it can be hard to get rid of smells and odors. As previously mentioned, this detergent uses plant-based enzymes and this is so it’s not just covering up the scent of sweat and odor, but beak them down and eliminating it. Both items from today’s deal are a nice addition to your laundry room as cleaning your washing machine is essential to a longer lifespan and not having smelly clothes is also pretty important.

Alongside today’s deal on ACTIVE washing machine cleaner and detergent, you can save on Kindle eBooks from $2 to read while you’re waiting on your laundry to be completed on those lazy weekends.

ACTIVE Washing Machine Cleaner Descaler features:

Works With All Washers – Perfect For High Efficiency Or Standard Toploader, Front Loading Compatible With GE, LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Maytag, Electrolux, Etc. (Not For Dryer)

Eco-Friendly Tabs – Natural Effervescent Foaming Tablets Are Septic Safe And Made With Less Packaging . Compare To Liquid Descaler And Wipes That Create Unnecessary Waste

Odor Eliminator- No More Smelly Washer. Descaler Will Freshen Your Laundry Machine Basket, Rubber Gasket, And Internal Parts So Your Clothes Will Come Out Clean And Smelling Fresh.

