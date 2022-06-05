Add Amazon Editors’ top Kindle eBook picks to your library starting at $2

Jared Locke -
AmazonKindle
Today only From $2

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of its editors’ top Kindle eBook picks from $2. If you’ve been looking to build out your collection of eBooks, now is the time with options from the nonfiction to the biographies and memoirs genres to choose from. One of the benefits of Kindle eBooks is the ability to read them across practically any platform immediately after the purchase of one. Have to stop reading? Don’t worry, Kindle will remember where you left off so you can get right back into the action. Keep reading for our top picks from today’s deal.

Our top picks:

You can check out all the eBooks part of today’s deal on this landing page. Amazon is also offering deals on a selection of eBooks all month long and you can check out our roundup to see our top picks. Alongside these month-long eBook deals is this month’s Amazon First Reads Freebies where Prime members can check out brand-new Kindle eBooks before they’re publically released, and for free. This is a great way to add to your library without spending any more money. While you can read these eBooks anywhere, the best experience will be on a Kindle device. Be sure to check out our hands-on review of the latest Kindle Paperwhite 5 e-reader.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Kindle

About the Author

Jared Locke

Jared Locke's favorite gear

Nikon Z50 w/ 16-50mm & 50-250mm

Miops Smart+ Trigger

Save up to 80% off this month's Kindle eBook selection
Beats Fit Pro with H1 chip see refurbished discount dow...
Best of 9to5Toys: Walmart+ Weekend Sale, rare Sonos ref...
Sonos Roam portable AirPlay 2 speaker sees rare discoun...
Today only, pick up iPhone 13 cases or smartphone car m...
Save 49% on the HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro Gaming Mouse
Save 25% on the Cricut Maker Vinyl Bundle at $249
Save 37% on the eufy 2K Wi-Fi Video Doorbell at $95
Load more...
Show More Comments