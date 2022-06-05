Amazon’s all-new eero Pro 6E/6+ Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems hit best prices yet from $239

Amazon is now offering new all-time lows on the just released eero Pro 6E and 6+ mesh Wi-Fi 6 systems. Just beginning to ship last month, the new releases are now on sale for only the second time to date. Leading the way is a 3-pack of the eero Pro 6E routers at $559 shipped. Down from $699, you’re looking at $140 in savings while beating our previous pre-order mention by $35. Delivering the latest and greatest system from eero to date, its new Pro 6E pack arrives with Wi-Fi 6E support that enables 2.3Gb/s wired network speeds. Over its Tri-band wireless coverage, you’re looking at 1.3Gb/s capabilities alongside the 3-node package providing 6,000 square feet of coverage. There’s also built-in Zigbee and Thread radios for expanding your smart home, too. Get all of the details in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Our newest, tri-band eero leverages additional bandwidth to maximize your wifi. Our patented TrueMesh technology intelligently routes traffic to reduce drop-offs and dead spots. So you can confidently stream, game, and get the most out of your smart home and mobile devices.

