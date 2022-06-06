Belkin’s whole home audio-ready AirPlay 2 Alexa speaker with Qi charger now $90 (Reg. $200)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Belkin SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker + Wireless Charger with Alexa for $89.99 shipped. Regularly $200 at Best Buy where they are also marked down as part of its Deals of the Day, the Alexa model fetches $130 on Amazon (although we could see a price match at some point today) and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also $10 below our previous mention. Alongside the Alexa voice command action and AirPlay 2 support, the SoundForm model can not only play your music but also connect with other compatible speakers in your space for whole home audio. From there, you’ll find an integrated Qi pad wireless charger than can push out up to 10W for Android gear as well as juice your iPhone back up. The Devialet-powered audio is highlighted by a “Push-Push” woofer that “cancels vibrations while delivering a deep, impactful bass experience.” More details below.

For something more affordable, take a look at the ongoing deal available on Google Nest Mini smart speaker. Now carrying its first notable price drop of the year, you can land this intelligent noise maker for just $30 shipped. While it won’t deliver the integrated charging feature, it does connect with your smart home gear and delivers portable audio just about anywhere you might need it. All of the details are waiting in last week’s deal post.

After you check out our hands-on review of Marshall’s new Willen and Emberton II speakers, you’ll want to head over to the latest deal on the Bose Portable Smart Speaker. The Air Play 2-equipped speaker is now at the lowest price of the year with $50 in savings at $349 shipped. Its 12 hours of battery life delivers indoor and outdoor audio all summer long alongside an IPX4 water-resistance rating. Get a closer look at this offer in our previous coverage right here.

Belkin SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker features:

Your favorite artists work hard in the studio to get that mix just right.With the right technologies you can appreciate the power and subtlety of every track thanks to full-resonant bass and crystal clear mixes. Feel the full resonant bass with crystal-clear detail at any volume. Devialet’s patented Speaker Active Matching (SAM) technology makes high fidelity sound reproduction possible in any size factor. The thoughtfully designed charging cradle holds your smartphone securely, for fast, convenient wireless charging. Vibration-cancelling technology in the speaker ensures your device charges steadily without interruption.

