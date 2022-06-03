Bose Portable Smart Speaker delivers AirPlay 2 at lowest price of the year of $349 (Save $50)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSmart HomeBose
Reg. $399 $349

Amazon is now offering the Bose Portable Smart AirPlay 2 Speaker for $349 shipped in both colorways. While you would more typically pay $399, today’s offer is marking a new 2022 low at $10 below our previous mention and a total of $50 off. The model with bundled charging cradle is also $50 off, as well. Centered around a 360-degree internal audio array, the Bose Portable Speaker packs a portable design that can be carried around indoors or out onto the patio as the weather warms up. It packs 12-hour battery life to complement all of the built-in smart features like AirPlay 2 and Alexa, as well as an IPX4 water-resistance rating for some extra versatility. You can learn more in our announcement coverage, as well.

While not quite as capable in the sound department, a notable alternative that lets you make out for less cash would be the Sonos Roam at $179. This portable speaker also comes in one of two styles and delivers on-the-go listening with a built-in battery. Its Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity matches the lead deal, and offers up AirPlay 2 support on top of Alexa and Google integration, too.

Speaking of Sonos, the company is currently running one of its rare in-house refurbished sales that’s offering the best prices of the year across its collection of smart speakers. Starting from $139, you’ll find everything from the high-end home theater upgrades with AirPlay 2 to more affordable portable models and everything in-between.

Bose Portable Smart Speaker features:

The Portable Smart Speaker is a wireless home speaker, a portable Bluetooth speaker, and a voice-controlled speaker, all in one. Around the house, you can move it from room to room — and when you leave home, you can take it with you. Anywhere with Wi-Fi, you can control it with your voice and stream music directly from the cloud. Outside Wi-Fi range, you can control it like any other portable speaker with your mobile phone or tablet via Bluetooth and listen to anything you can play on your device.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Bose

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Sonos launches rare spring refurb sale: Arc/SL Soundbar...
Review: Marshall’s new Willen and Emberton II spe...
Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 7 Nike+ from $329,...
Goal Zero’s Yeti 1000 Core portable power station hit...
No need to pay a fortune for a USB mic, this $35 Monopr...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G with bundled S Pen Folio Cas...
Ninja’s CREAMi Ice Cream Maker just hit the Amazo...
Apple Watch SE 44mm is even more affordable with return...
Load more...
Show More Comments