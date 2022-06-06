DJI Action 2 camera Power Combo falls to new all-time low of $279 (Save $120)

DJI is now offering its new DJI Action 2 Power Combo for $279 shipped. Also matched at Adorama. Down from the usual $399 price tag, today’s offer is marking a new all-time low. We last saw it sell for $320, with today’s offer arrives with $120 in savings to deliver the best discount yet. As DJI’s latest action camera, the new Action 2 arrives to take on the likes of GoPro with a unique modular design. There’s the main camera itself up top which sports a 12MP sensor with 4K/120FPS recording and 155-degree FOV as well as RockSteady 2.0 and HorizonSteady stabilization. This bundle then includes an extended battery module to give the internal power a boost. Our recent hands-on review takes you through what to expect from the experience.

If you’re looking to get the most out of the new DJI Action 2, spending some of your savings on the companion Remote Control Extension Rod certainly seems worth it. This accessory delivers a versatile upgrade to your kit that takes the form of a tripod, extension rod, and more with an included remote for controlling the DJI action camera remotely. Our hands-on review explores how it supplements the experience, if you’re hoping to decide whether it’s a worthwhile addition or not.

You can also currently save on the GoPro HERO10 Black, if you’re looking for the latest action camera from another brand. This alternative is still sitting at the best price of the year following a $100 discount down to $400, with all of its rugged and water-resistant recording capabilities in tow.

DJI Action 2 features:

DJI Action 2 isn’t just ultra-versatile, it’s also our most powerful action camera yet. The innovative magnetic design lets you effortlessly swap out accessories as you capture life on the go. From parkour to park walks, break the mold with DJI Action 2. Record stunningly smooth footage with rich details that stands out from the rest. DJI Action 2 reaches never-before-seen heights with its capability to shoot 4K/120fps.

