Record spring adventures with a new 2022 low on GoPro HERO10 Black at $400 (Save $100)

Amazon now offers the GoPro HERO10 Black Action Camera for $399.99 shipped. Also included are an extra battery and dedicated charger. Normally fetching $500, today’s offer is delivering the best price of the year at $100 off and $50 below our previous mention. While we have seen it sell for less in the past, this is the lowest we’ve seen since back in November. Delivering GoPro’s latest action camera, the recent HERO10 Black arrives with an upgraded processor to power its 5.3K recording at 60 FPS alongside other features like HyperSmooth 4.0, improved tone mapping, and 3D noise reduction. Though in terms of design, GoPro is sticking with the 2.27-inch touchscreen display on the back that pairs with an additional screen on the front for lining up the perfect shot while vlogging or taking a selfie. We found that it delivered plenty of refinements to justify the cost in our hands-on review. Then head below for more.

If you can live without all of the improvements on the latest action camera, there’s also plenty of savings to be had by going with the now previous-generation GoPro HERO9 Black. This alternative delivers a similar package overall, just without the higher resolution or the other all-around enhanced recording capabilities. Though with a $350 sale price, it’s $50 under what you’ll pay for the latest and greatest.

Earlier this spring also saw GoPro launch its latest accessory geared for either of the action cameras. The new GoPro Volta delivers handgrip and tripod functionality but also packs in a battery for extended recording times. Though if your summer photography setup could use more of an aerial focus, we’re tracking a $250 discount on DJI’s Air 2S folding drone with bundled Smart Controller.

GoPro HERO10 Black features:

All-out speed and ultimate ease come together in the most powerful GoPro ever, HERO10 Black. The revolutionary new GP2 chip shoots 5.3K video with double the frame rate, 23MP photos, enhanced low-light performance and bar-shattering HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization in all modes. To simplify things, HERO10 is cloud connected—so the moment you charge it, your footage is automatically uploaded to the cloud.

