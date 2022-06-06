Manfrotto PIXI Mini Camera Tripod now $17 (Amazon 2022 low), more JOBY gear from $8

Amazon has now kicked off a wide-ranging sale event featuring camera accessories from top brands like JOBY, Manfrotto, LowePro, and more from $8. One notable offer is on the Manfrotto PIXI Mini Tripod at $16.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly listed at $29 via B&H and typically selling for $21 or more at Amazon, this is the lowest we have tracked there this year and the best price we can find. This one delivers both a desktop tripod setup as well as handgrip-style holder for a wide range of DSLR and action cameras, among other things. Its “minimal Italian style” is joined by stainless steel elements and a push-button mechanism that enables users “to position and lock the ball head in one rapid, intuitive movement.” Head below for more of Amazon camera gear sale.

JOBY, Lowepro, and Manfrotto sale:

Speaking of camera gear, be sure to dive into this morning’s price drop on the DJI Action 2 camera Power Combo. Now sitting at a new all-time low, you can save $120 on this hybrid solution featuring a 12MP sensor with 4K/120FPS recording and 155-degree FOV alongside RockSteady 2.0 and HorizonSteady stabilization. All of the details you need are waiting for you right here.

Then check out our review of the Manfrotto MVG220 gimbal while you’re at it.

Manfrotto PIXI Mini Tripod features:

The Manfrotto PIXI is the perfect mini tripod for Compact System Cameras (CSC). It has been designed to satisfy the needs of those consumers that are looking for a support that is lightweight, portable and easy to use. The PIXI is great for achieving hard to get video shots while keeping your camera steady. Close the legs to use it as a comfortable grip to capture great videos that stand out from the crowd. The new push-button mechanism enables you to position and lock the ball head in one rapid, intuitive movement.

