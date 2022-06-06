Roborock’s S7 smart robo vac and mop hits best price of 2022 at $480, plus more from $220

Walmart is now offering the Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Sonic Mopping at $479.99 shipped. Regularly $650 like it currently fetches at Amazon, this is $170 off the going rate, $20 below our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. This one hit Amazon last year around this time and has only ever gone for less than today’s deal once for a brief time over the holidays. It delivers both autonomous vacuuming and mopping in a single unit alongside intelligent smartphone control with obstacle avoidance, no-go zones, VibraRise tech (the mop automatically lifts to avoid getting the carpets and things of that nature wet). The 2500PA suction power is also joined by voice command support (Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Siri Shortcuts) as well as LiDAR navigation and up to 180 minutes of continuous cleaning before it returns itself the included charging dock. More details and Roborock deals below.

Alongside this ongoing offer on Anker's cordless Home Pure hand vac, we are also still tracking a host of notable price drops on the iRobot lineup of robotic cleaners.

Roborock S7 features:

Sonic Mopping Technology. Roborock S7 robot vacuum mops with the power of sound, scrubbing up to 3,000 times per minute. Fed by a 300 ml electronic water tank, stains from coffee to mud and more can be cleaned deeply and effectively.

Intelligent Mop Lifting. S7’s VibraRise mop lifts when a carpet is detected, so you can mop hard floors and vacuum carpets in a single clean. It also raises when cleaning is finished to avoid spreading dirt, and when docked so you can say goodbye to ugly plastic mats and dirty streaks.

Upgraded Brush System. Multi-directional floating brush keeps the brush closer to the ground for deeper cleaning even on uneven surfaces. Roborock S7’s all-new rubber brush is more durable and resists hair tangling better. It’s perfect for homes with pets.

