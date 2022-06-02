Save $300 on iRobot’s flagship Roomba s9+ at $799, more robo vacs from $180

Amazon is now discounting an assortment of iRobot robotic vacuums and mops with the flagship Roomba s9+ Robotic Vacuum for $799 shipped. Normally fetching $1,100, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low set once before while saving you $300. Clocking in as the most capable robotic vacuum in the iRobot stable, the Roomba S9+ delivers its signature 3-stage cleaning system for tackling everything from routine cleaning to pet hair. The 120-minute runtime pairs with smart mapping to make the most of each cleaning session, and there’s also an anti-allergen system for trapping “99% of pollen and mold allergens.” Not to mention, the included dirt disposal unit means you don’t have to empty the Roomba s9+ vacuum’s dustbin as often. Alexa control rounds out the package alongside a companion smartphone app. Head below for more from $180.

Alongside the flagship offering above, the iRobot savings continue over to a wide variety of other autonomous cleaning solutions. Across the board these are either returning to all-time lows or beating previous mentions by $1 to mark the best prices of 2022.

iRobot Roomba s9+ features:

The Roomba s9+ robot vacuum – our smartest, most powerful robot vacuum yet. The Roomba s9+ automatically empties into a disposable AllergenLock bag that holds dirt and dust – so you don’t have to think about vacuuming from start to finish. The s9+ has a suite of groundbreaking technology designed for a superior clean deep into corners and along edges. Using Imprint Smart Mapping, Roomba s9+ learns, maps and adapts to your home, determining the best way to clean.

