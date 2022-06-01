Anker’s cordless Home Pure hand vac cleans the car and purifies your air at $27 (Reg. $50)

Walmart is now offering the Anker eufy Home Vac H11 Pure Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for $26.88 with free shipping in orders over $35 or with Walmart+ (free trial). Regularly $50 and currently selling for as much at Amazon in white, this is nearly 48% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also a few bucks under our previous mention. Not to be confused with the standard model, the Pure variant also delivers Ozone air purification, even when it’s just sitting in the closet or not being used. Otherwise, you’re looking at a 5500Pa cordless hand vacuum that’s great for small messes or even cleaning out the car with micro USB charging and a 2-in-1 crevice tool to get into those hard to reach areas. More details below. 

A more affordable option in the handheld category comes by way of the Black+Decker Dustbuster Vacuum for $22 Prime shipped. You certainly won’t be getting the novel purification filter with this model or the crevice tool, but it is a popular solution for quick messes around the house that will save you even more than today’s lead deal. 

If you’re looking for something to handle even tougher messes, these Amazon all-time lows on the Vacmaster wet/dry shop vacs from $59 are a great place to start. Just be sure to scope out the up to 55% in savings now available on iRobot’s Roomba 981 Wi-Fi-connected robot vacuum if you would prefer to stay hands-off when it comes to sweeping up the floors this summer and beyond. Hit up our home goods deal hub for even more. 

Anker eufy Home Vac H11 Pure features:

Lightweight and Compact: Completely cordless, weighing just 1.2lbs, and being roughly the size of a wine bottle. Cleaning is made effortless and storage is made simple. Dust Devouring Suction: With 5500Pa of power, you can suck up every spec in seconds when the everyday mess is made. Every Nook and Cranny Covered: Use the 2-in-1 crevice tool to reach into the deepest corners of your sofa or under low-lying furniture. 

