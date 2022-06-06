TCL’s unlocked 256GB 10L Android smartphone falls to new low at $212.50 (Reg. $250)

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is offering its unlocked 10L 256GB Android Smartphone for $212.49 shipped. For comparison, it normally runs $250 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to provide a high-end form and feel on a budget, the TCL 10L delivers a 6.54-inch FHD+ “dotch” display that doesn’t use a notch, but instead just a little dot instead of a full notch. There’s 256GB of built-in storage here and you’ll also find 6GB of RAM as well. The quad-camera array comes in at 48MP for the main sensor as well as 8MP, 2MP, and 2MP sensors. The front-facing camera comes in at 6MP as well, which rounds out the camera setup which all use AI to recognize and enhance scenes, objects, and more for your “best creations.” Be sure to take a closer look in our hands-on coverage, then head below for more.

Given you’re saving over $37 in today’s lead deal, you should consider reinvesting some of that cash into keeping your new phone protected. This 2-pack of tempered glass screen protectors for $7, which is a great way to keep your new phone’s display safe from scratches. Also, you can grab a clear case that’ll let you see the beauty of the 10L phone for just $9, which is also quite budget-focused.

Don’t forget that today the Google Pixel 6 Pro is seeing an unlocked Amazon discount to new low of $799. This comes in at $100 off its normal going rate and delivers a much more premium experience when compared to today’s lead deal. After checking that out, you’ll want to swing by our daily Android app sale roundup for all the best ways to outfit your new smartphone.

TCL 10L Android Smartphone features:

6.53” FHD+ Dotch LCD display, powered by NXTVISION, will upgrade your visual experience with the sharper details, vibrant images and allow you to enjoy true-to-life color accuracy in everything you present.

Quad rear cameras with dual LED flash: 48MP (high-res) + 8MP (118° super wide-angle) + 2MP (macro) + 2MP (depth). 16MP front-facing selfie camera.

Up to 256GB of internal memory, gives you the ability to store and access all the photos, videos, music, books and files you need instantly

