Google Pixel 6 Pro sees unlocked Amazon discount to new low of $799 (Save $100)

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $799 shipped in all three colors. Normally fetching $899, this is a new all-time low for an unlocked model and the most enticing cash discount to date at $100 off. For comparison, our last mention was $56 more with today’s rare offer delivering even deeper savings.

Pixel 6 Pro lives up to being Google’s latest flagship smartphone with a series of compelling specs that all fit within the redesigned form-factor. Its 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display comes powered by the Google Tensor chipset for the first time and is supplemented by 128GB of onboard storage and 12GB of RAM. Throw in the 50MP triple camera array around back and you’re looking at quite the capable handset. Dive into our hands-on review for extra insight and then head below for more.

A great addition to your new Pixel 6 Pro would be one of Google’s official cases, which also happen to be on sale right now. Sitting at a new Amazon all-time low much the same, this is down to $24 from the usual $29 price tag. This case will protect your new handset with one of three different colorways of shock-absorbing material that is made from 30% recycled plastics and the like.

On top of all the best app and game deals for your new device, plenty of notable savings are up for grabs on another player in the Android ecosystem’s flagship handset. Sitting at one of the best prices and overall values to date, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G comes bundled with an S Pen Folio Case and is now $509 off.

Google Pixel 6 Pro features:

Introducing Pixel 6 Pro, the completely redesigned, fully loaded Google phone, making it the smartest and fastest Pixel yet. With Google’s first custom-built chip designed by Google and made for Pixel, Google Tensor takes performance to a whole new level. The Pixel 6 Pro features the most advanced camera ever, able to capture brilliant color and vivid detail with Pixel’s best-in-class computational photography and new pro-level lenses.

