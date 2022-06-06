Android app deals of the day: Galaxy Trucker, LIMBO, The Lonely Hacker, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroid
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Your Monday afternoon collection of Android app deals is now live courtesy of Google Play. Just make sure you check out today’s all-time low on the Google Pixel 6 Pro as well as new price drops on its Nest Thermostat lineup starting from $100, but for now we are focused on the apps. Our lineup of deals is headlined by titles such as Galaxy Trucker, LIMBO, The Lonely Hacker, Despotism 3k, and much more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals. 

Today's best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by the Google Pixel 6 Pro at a new Amazon low with $100 in savings. That offer is joined by some notable offers on the Google side of things including spring discounts on the smart Nest Thermostat lineup starting from $100 and the second price drop of the year on its Google Pixel Buds A-Series. We have a new batch of discounted Anker charging gear as well as an all-time low on Hisense’s 2022 model 55-inch 4K Google TV and even more waiting in our smartphone accessories roundup

More Android app deals still live:

More on Galaxy Trucker:

The award-winning adaptation of Vlaada Chvátil’s award-winning board game. Build space ships, dodge meteors, and fight off bad guys, all in a quest to be the trucker with the most cosmic credits at the end of the game.

