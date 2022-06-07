Apple Magic Trackpad sees first discount of the year down to $117 at Amazon

Amazon is currently offering the Apple Magic Trackpad for $116.99 shipped. Normally fetching $129, you’re looking at the first notable discount at Amazon alongside new all-time low status. Whether you’re looking to fully convert a MacBook into more of a desktop machine without giving up Apple’s best-in-class trackpad or just need to upgrade from the Magic Mouse that came with your M1 iMac, today’s discount is about as rare of an opportunity as you’ll find. Alongside all of the multi-touch features built into macOS, this features an edge-to-edge glass surface and Force Touch support for navigating your Mac or iPad. It recharges over Lightning, and includes a woven USB-C cable in the box. Head below for more.

Ideal for pairing with your MacBook at the desk, Apple’s Magic Trackpad is also a great way to extend the capabilities of your iPad Pro through Universal Control. You can currently save on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro right now, which is sitting at a new low price of $900.

While there’s really no competing with a Magic Trackpad, Logitech makes some of the best keyboards out there for Mac users and MX series just got even better. Late last month the brand launched two new MX Mechanical keyboards which are perfect macOS companions. We detailed what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review, but the final verdict was that these new debuts are certainly worth the room on your desk.

Apple Magic Trackpad features:

Magic Trackpad is wireless and rechargeable, and it includes the full range of Multi-Touch gestures and Force Touch technology. Sensors underneath the trackpad surface detect subtle differences in the amount of pressure you apply, bringing more functionality to your fingertips and enabling a deeper connection to your content. It features a large edge-to-edge glass surface area, making scrolling and swiping through your favorite content more productive and comfortable than ever.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!