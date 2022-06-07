DJI’s new OM 5 smartphone gimbal sees first discount with built-in selfie stick to $129

Several retailers are now offering the very first discount on DJI’s new OM 5 Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer. Now dropping down to $129 shipped direct from DJI, as well as Adorama and Amazon, today’s offer takes $30 off the usual $159 price tag and delivers a new all-time low on the recently-released accessory. Delivering the brand’s latest take on stabilized smartphone footage, the new DJI OM5 works out of the box with iPhones and Android handsets of all sizes. Its 3-axis gimbal is backed with ActiveTrack 4.0 for following subjects alongside other ways to improve your shots on top of a magnetic mount to easily lock your smartphone in place. Though the biggest improvement this time around is an integrated selfie stick and tripod that makes for an even more capable iPhoneography upgrade. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If you can live without the more capable feature set introduced largely in part thanks to the built-in selfie stick, the DJI OM 4 SE is worth a look instead. This more affordable alternative is centered around much of the same 3-axis stabilizer technology and delivers the same ActiveTrack 3.0 features as the lead deal. While it won’t be quite as versatile as the OM 5 above, the $99 price tag makes this one an even more compelling solution.

While each of the gimbals above are ideal for pairing with a smartphone, if you’re looking to bring a dedicated camera into the equation DJI also has you covered on that front, too. Right now, the Action 2 camera is seeing a new all-time low discount from its usual $399 price tag. Including the action cam itself alongside an extra battery module, you can bring home the 4K/120FPS recording and 155-degree FOV for $279.

DJI OM 5 Smartphone Gimbal features:

Portable and palm-sized with a built-in extension rod, DJI OM 5 is a versatile companion that unlocks the full potential of your smartphone. Enjoy flawless selfies, super-smooth video, automatic tracking, and much more. A new ShotGuides feature even provides creative tips, empowering you to get stunning shots wherever you go. With OM 5, get ready to master every shot.

