VIZIO’s 5.1.2 surround sound system works with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X at $350 (Save $150)

GameStop is currently offering the VIZIO M-Series 5.1.2 Sound Bar and Home Theater Sound System for $349.99 shipped. Normally going for $500, as it does from Best Buy, this 30% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this sound system. This same system currently goes for $455 from Amazon right now. Included in this sound system are the main sound bar, two wireless satellites, and a wireless subwoofer to create a setup that is Dolby Atmos and DTS:X compatible. Between all these units, 11 high-performance speakers work to create the 3D sound space with two speakers firing upwards to create virtual top channels. You can even connect Alexa, Assistant, and Siri to the sound bar to make sure you hear them clearly. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash you could instead go with the VIZIO 2.0 Home Theater Sound Bar for $78. The ultra-compact design of this VIZIO sound bar packs in similar performance as some larger options with Bluetooth connectivity to complement the feature set. This 2-channel sound system provides a “powerful room-filling” true stereo experience with built-in DTS Virtual:X technology. With this Bluetooth connectivity, you can stream your music from your phone to this sound bar so you can enjoy it while moving around your home.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for all the latest deals on speaker systems, TVs, projectors, and more. For instance, you could pick up the 2022 Hisense 55-inch ULED 4K Premium 55U6H Quantum Dot 4K Smart TV for $430. The smart experience on this TV is powered by Google TV to give you direct access to your favorite streaming apps and Assistant.

VIZIO M-Series 5.1.2 Sound System features:

The VIZIO M-Series 5.1.2 Sound Bar and Home Theater Sound System is entertainment done right. Experience next level audio from above with dedicated upward firing speakers, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. Dolby Atmos & DTS:X technology brings your TV, movie and game soundtracks to life with thrilling realism. Enjoy an incredibly dynamic floor-to-ceiling surround sound experience that you can feel moving all around you.

