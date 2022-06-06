Hisense’s 2022 model 55-inch 4K Google TV with HDMI 2.1 just hit a new low at $430 ($150+ off)

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model 55-inch Hisense ULED 4K Premium 55U6H Quantum Dot ULED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $429.99 shipped. While it carries a regular price of $700 at Best Buy where it is currently matched, this one hit Amazon just over the last week at $580 and is now seeing its very first drop with at least $150 in savings. While it might not be the highest end model out there, it is also an affordable way to bring home a 2022 4K TV at its best price yet. A dedicated gaming mode is joined by Dolby Atmos, Google Assistant voice command action, a metal bezel, and four HDMI 2.1 inputs. Direct access to your streaming services via the Google TV ecosystem and a pair of USB ports are also available here. More details below.

If you’re not partial to something that was released this year, you can save even more with the VIZIO 55-Inch V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV. This one sells for $384 shipped on Amazon with Alexa compatibility, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, the same refresh rate as the model above, and direct access to streaming services for even less.

If you’re looking to take it up a notch without getting into the higher-end models out there, this ongoing price drop on Hisense’s 65-inch QLED 4K Android TV is worth a look. It features a 120Hz refresh rate as well as HDMI 2.1, Dolby Atmos, and a game mode for $848 shipped. Normally $1,000, this offer might not last very much longer so jump in now as part of our previous coverage for a chance to save some cash on it.

Be sure to check out LG’s 2022 line of AirPlay 2/HomeKit 4K and 8K OLED TVs while you’re at it.

Hisense U6H ULED 4K UHD Smart Google TV features:

Hisense continues its tradition of bringing affordable televisions with the latest technologies to the masses in the U6H series. In 2021, the U6G series made Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut more accessible to the masses. In 2022, the U6H series expands on picture quality and audio upgrades and makes the transition to the Google TV operating system. The U6H series adds HDR10+ Adaptive and Dolby Vision IQ to its already long list of supported HDR formats. These technologies incorporate environment lighting considerations to their HDR interpretations making HDR more accurate given how dark or bright the lighting within the room.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!