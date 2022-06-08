Add Chefman’s Electric Meat and Deli Slicer to your arsenal at $49 (Amazon all-time low)

Amazon is now offering the Chefman Die-Cast Electric Meat & Deli Slicer for $49.11 shipped. Regularly $80, it more typically fetches $64 as of late and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. A notable option for preparing meats, veggies, cheeses, and more for your picnic and lunches all summer long and beyond, this compact model measures 9 by 12 inches and features a serrated stainless-steel blade inside of die-cast aluminum housing. “The food slicer is equipped with an adjustable thickness dial for customizing slices just the way you like them.” It is capable of thick slices of Italian bread all the way down to deli-thin meats, and more. Additional details can be found below.

While there are some high-end knives that go for more than today’s electric meat slicer, if you prefer to do it manually for less, check out the Mercer Culinary Millennia Chef’s Knife. This 8-inch cutter is made of high-carbon Japanese steel and is great for “dicing onions, mincing shallots, chopping herbs, crushing garlic, shredding cabbage,” and much more at $17 Prime shipped on Amazon.

Head over to our home goods deal hub for more kitchen and cooking deals. One standout from the bunch Ninja’s 8-quart 3-tier multi-cooker air fryer at the second-best price of the year as well as COSORI’s hands-free smart Aeroblaze multi-cooker air fryer. This model delivers smartphone control and a series of intelligent features alongside Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands at the lowest price we have tracked with $80 in savings. Get a closer look in this morning’s deal coverage.

Chefman Die-Cast Electric Deli Slicer features:

SLICE YOUR FAVORITES: Use your food cutter to easily slice deli style ham, turkey, roast beef, dried meat, cheese, bread, fruit, and vegetables right in your own kitchen. The food slicer is equipped with an adjustable thickness dial for customizing slices just the way you like them.

SPACE SAVING DESIGN: With a sleek, compact design, this 9″ x 12″ deli slicer is small enough for most cabinets and countertops; perfect for weekday lunch prep or crafting gourmet meals. Great for making homemade beef jerky, deli sandwiches, charcuterie boards, sliced fruit for dehydrating, party platters, appetizers, and more.

EASY USE & CLEANUP: Powerful 180-Watt AC motor and serrated stainless-steel blade allow foods to glide through the slicer with ease. Removable and retractable 7.5″ serrated stainless-steel blade and die-cast aluminum housing are easy to clean.120V

