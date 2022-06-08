Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen falls to best price in several months at $60 (Save $40), more

Several retailers are now offering the new Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen for $59.99 shipped in several styles via Adorama, B&H, and Best Buy. Marking the second-best price of the year, this now sits at within $5 of the 2022 low that was only set once over two months ago at $40 off the usual $100 going rate. Entering as the latest addition to Google’s stable of Assistant-enabled devices, the new Nest Hub arrives with a similar fabric-wrapped design to its predecessor centered around a 7-inch display. The addition of Soli Sleep Sensing allows it to monitor wellness overnight, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Those who need an even more capable screen-based Assistant setup can also save on the Google Nest Hub Max this weekend. Now sitting at the best price of the year at $179, today’s offer is matched at B&H as well as Best Buy and amounts to $50 in savings. Google Nest Hub Max delivers the same Assistant features above in a 10-inch form-factor. Standing out from other smart displays in the Google lineup, you’ll find a noteworthy feature called Face Match, which delivers personalized music recommendations, adjust what shows on the built-in display, and more based on who’s around. We “couldn’t recommend it enough” in our hands-on review.

Whether you’re looking for a new handset or want to upgrade the thermostat with an Assistant-enabled offering, there are plenty of Google discounts this week worth paying mind to. A rare offer on the Pixel 6 Pro stands out amongst the rest and delivers $100 in savings alongside the best price yet of $799 with its 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display and Google Tensor chipset along for the ride.

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen: features:

Meet the second-gen Nest Hub from Google, the center of your helpful home. Stay entertained in the kitchen with shows, videos, and music. In the living room, control your compatible lights, TVs, and other smart devices with a tap or your voice. And in the bedroom, Nest Hub can help you wake up easier with a Sunrise Alarm.

