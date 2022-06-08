Spigen’s MagSafe ArcHybrid power bank snaps to your iPhone 12/13 at $27.50 (50% off)

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its ArcHybrid Mag Magnetic Battery Pack for $27.49 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. While we have seen it down at $32 quite a few times, this model carries a regular price of $55 and is now 50% off for the lowest we can find. You’re looking at a MagSafe-ready 5,000mAh power bank for iPhone 12 and 13 devices. It delivers 7.5W of power while snapped to the back of your handset for a portable charging solution throughout the day without adding any permanent bulk to your smartphone. This model is pass-through charging-enabled so you can charge it and your phone at the same time. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and some additional details down below.

While not as well known a brand, the WAITIEE Magnetic Power Bank comes in at $13 Prime shipped and delivers a 10,000mAh internal battery with USB-C cable charging and more. We are not as familiar with this model and it’s not quite as attractive if you ask me, but it will save you some cash and Amazon’s customers seem to like it.

Speaking of portable charging, Casely is now offering 50% off its range of iPhone 12 and 13 Power 2.0 battery cases. This option delivers “up to 100%” extra on-the-go battery life without the need to carry around an extra power bank. Get a closer look at what it has to offer while it’s heavily marked down for the rest of the day today. Everything you need to know is waiting in yesterday’s coverage and swing by our smartphone accessories hub for more.

Spigen ArcHybrid Mag features:

Snap On, Power Up: The easiest way to charge your phone is here. Simply attach ArcHybrid Mag on the back of your phone and enjoy the extra power.

7.5W, Unrivaled Speed: 1.5x faster than other Magnetic Wireless Battery Packs. Charge Faster and Do More.

5,000mAh Capacity, Extended Productivity: 5,000mAh capacity provides up to 80% additional charge for iPhone 12. Attach the extra power and Explore More.

Strong Magnetic Hold, The Perfect Hands-free Charging: Strong hold and Non-Slip rubber coating prevents slips and drops.

