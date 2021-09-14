Spigen debuts new ArcHybrid Mag, its first MagSafe power bank [deal]

Amongst all of the other new iPhone 13 accessories launching today, Spigen is now getting in on the action with the debut of its very first MagSafe power bank. The upcoming ArcHybrid Mag arrives with a 5,000mAh capacity alongside 7.5W charging speeds and a stronger magnetic force than other models on the market. Seeing a notable launch discount, you can head below for all of the details on the first Spigen MagSafe power bank.

Spigen debuts new MagSafe power bank

While MagSafe has been a staple of the iPhone 12 series since launching last year, the iPhone 13 is going to be continuing that trend with support for the magnetic wireless charging features. And just in time for the new announcement today, Spigen is taking the Apple event as the perfect opportunity to unveil its latest accessory and a first from the lineup – a MagSafe power bank.

Entering as the new ArcHybrid Mag, Spigen’s latest release arrives with much of the same overall form-factor you’d expect. It has a rectangular design that magnetically snaps to the back of your device, though is a bit bulkier compared to some of the other offerings out there, Apple’s official model included.

Though it does have some notable inclusions that may very well be worth the heft. For starters, it is one of the few MagSafe power banks on the market that includes 7.5W charging speeds. There’s also USB-C charging to replenish the 5,000mAh internal battery.

Spigen also notably mentions that its new ArcHybrid compares quite favorably to the competing MagSafe power bank from Anker. There’s notably stronger magnetic force, which is said to be 1.5-times more likely to stay in place. Not to mention the 7.5W speeds noted above, compared to the 5W output offered by Anker. Given that we’re quite big fans of the PowerCore model, it’ll be interesting to see if those improvments stack up to a better overall package.

Launching officially later this fall, you can pre-order the Spigen ArcHybrid MagSafe Power Bank now at Amazon. Selling for a retail price of $54.99, right now you can lock-in a notable discount for buying ahead of the October 14 release date. Clipping the on-page coupon will take 40% off that future price, dropping it to $32.99.

9to5Toys’ Take:

It seems like since Apple themselves got in on the MagSafe power bank game, other popular accessory makers are jumping in to make for a more competitive market. Spigen is just the latest of these, and the announcement couldn’t come at a better time. Even if it is a bit bulkier than other models out there, the launch discount makes this a pretty compelling pickup for iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 users.

