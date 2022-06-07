Casely iPhone 13 battery cases and Pride collection gear now up to 50% off from $7

Casely is now offering 50% off its iPhone battery cases alongside 30% off its new Pride collection gear. The iPhone battery cases are available for iPhone 11 right through to the latest 13 series models and are now at some of the best prices we have tracked, with an additional 10% off the previous sale prices. The wireless charging-compatible cases are available in a wide variety of colorways and designs to update your summer EDC with a major discount in tow today. Head below for more details on the iPhone battery cases and new Pride collection while everything is up to 50% off.

Casely Power 2.0 iPhone battery cases 50% off

The Casely Power 2.0 iPhone battery cases are regularly $75 but can be had for $37.50 with free shipping on all orders over $50. As you’ll know from our launch coverage, they deliver “up to 100%” extra on-the-go battery life without needing to lug around a power bank or something of that nature. They also support wireless charging so you can power up the internal battery and your phone via a Qi pad or something of that nature. Get a closer look at what they are capable of right here.

Casely Pride collection gear at 30% off

On top of the iPhone battery cases, Casely also introduced a new Pride collection featuring a range of iPhone 12 and 13 cases alongside AirPods cases and options for older models. This month Casely will be donating “5% of net sales from every case purchased will be donated to The Trevor Project, a non-profit on a mission to provide crisis intervention and suicide prevention services for LGBTQ+ youth.”

Use code PRIDE at checkout to knock 30% off everything you’ll find on this page for deals starting from $7. This can be a great way to hit the $50 free shipping threshold alongside your purchase of the iPhone battery cases above as well.

Casely Power 2.0 iPhone battery case features:

This case combines a number of fun and vibrant pattern swatches that will make sure your phone is dressed to kill. The bold prints incorporated into this design include swatches of feisty leopard print, lightning bolts, stars, and stripes. The swatches flow and overlap to create a mesmerizing pattern that really adds a playful punch to your phone. If you want a case that captures your love of fun, bold personality, or sense of style, choose this one. As functional as it is stylish, this case wraps round the edges of your phone to prevent screen cracks, and the hard shell will keep it protected and scratch-free if you drop your phone.

