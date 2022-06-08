Apple’s Magic Keyboards for latest iPads see refurb discounts from $155 (Orig. $299+)

Woot is now discounting a selection of refurbished iPad keyboard accessories starting at $65 for a limited time. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Our top pick is the 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard at $159.99. Down from the original $349 price tag, this is marking the best price of the year and a rare all around chance to save on the accessory in any condition at $189 off the Amazon listing price. Designed for the latest iteration of 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard sports a signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port and a backlit keyboard and built-in trackpad. It’ll let you take full advantage of your iPad Pro’s power with the ergonomic features. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you’re rocking the 11-inch version of Apple’s M1 iPad Pro or even the new iPad Air 5, you can also take advantage of savings noted on the compatible Magic Keyboard. Right now, Woot also has the accessory marked down to $154.99 in the refurbished sale, which delivers the best we’ve seen this year from its usual $299 going rate. Other than being designed for the smaller of Apple’s latest iPads, this one has all of the same features to improve the typing experience or just your overall productivity.

Regardless of which form-factor you’re looking to bring home, ongoing Amazon discounts are offering some of the best prices yet on Apple’s latest. For starters, the new iPad Air 5 now starts from $559 with up to $70 in savings. Then for even deeper discounts, the latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro comes paired with as much as $449 in savings for WWDC.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

