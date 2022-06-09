AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Test Kit now 40% off at $59, plus 23andMe deals, more from $49

Alongside some more pricey 23andMe sets, the official AncestryDNA Amazon storefront is now offering its Genetic Ethnicity Test Kit for $59 shipped. Regularly $99, this is 40% off the going rate, matching the previous deal price, and the lowest total we can find. If you’re just looking to understand where you came from and to build out your ancestral family tree, this option is a notable option. It sources over 1,500 regions around the world and delivers “unique and interactive” results to uncover your ancestry alongside “in-depth historical insights” and which “ethnicities were passed down to you from each parent.” You simply send in a test sample with the accessories provided and wait for AncestryDNA to do its thing with no additional fees required. Head below for more from $49.

More DNA test kit deals:

Now just make sure you have a sweet new iPad, MacBook, or laptop to view your results on and you’re good to go. We are still tracking WWDC week price drops on Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro at $149 off the going rate and you can get all of the details on this offer right here alongside the rest of the ongoing Apple gear discounts in our dedicated hub.

AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Test Kit features:

A FEW SIMPLE STEPS: Discover your DNA story with our easy-to-follow instructions. Simply activate your DNA kit online and return your saliva sample in the prepaid package to our state-of-the-art lab. In roughly six to eight weeks, your results will be ready online.

TOP-SELLING CONSUMER DNA TEST: From your origins in over 1,500 regions to the most connections to living relatives, no other DNA test kit delivers an experience as unique and interactive as an AncestryDNA kit.

ETHNICITY ESTIMATES AND INHERITANCE: A more precise ethnicity estimate with greater geographic detail and in-depth historical insights connects you to the places in the world where your story started—and with our specialized SideView technology, we can show you which ethnicities were passed down to you from each parent, even without them taking a DNA test.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!