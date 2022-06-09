Blink’s Video Doorbell with Sync Module 2 for local recording returns to Amazon low at $60

Amazon is offering the new Blink Video Doorbell with Sync Module 2 at $59.98 shipped. This is a full $25 below its normal going rate and matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This video doorbell is ready to let you know who’s outside without ever even getting off the couch. It’s battery-powered and can last up to two years per charge and the included Sync Module 2 allows you to store recordings locally verses having to keep things in the cloud. However, for those who are okay with using the cloud, Blink does include a 30-day trial of its subscription plan with purchase. Plus, since this doorbell is completely wire-free, it can be used in an apartment if your rules allow. However, it does also connect to your home’s existing wiring to sound the in-house chime should you have one of those as well. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more and then head below for more.

Of course, if you’re not a fan of Blink, or just want something that’s not battery-powered, we recommend checking out the Ring Video Doorbell Wired that’s on sale for $52 right now from its normal $60 going rate. While the Ring Video Doorbell wired doesn’t have any type of wire-free function, it’s a great choice for those on a budget or who have existing doorbell wiring to use. Take a look at our announcement coverage to learn more.

Don’t forget that Google’s latest Nest cameras are on sale for 2022 lows right now. You’ll find the brand’s Outdoor Cam down to $129, which is a $51 discount from its normal going rate. Plus, there are additional saves to be had with deals starting as low as $80, so be sure to check out our sale coverage for all the ways you can cash in on the discounts.

Blink Video Doorbell features:

Answer your door anytime, anywhere from your smartphone with 1080p HD day and infrared night video and two-way audio.

Experience up to two years of powerful battery life, custom alerts, privacy settings, and more.

Choose to save and share clips in the cloud with a free 30-day trial of the Blink Subscription Plan or locally with the included Sync Module 2 and USB drive (sold separately).

